Woodward, Inc. $WWD Stock Position Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,386 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 53,475 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Woodward worth $42,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company's stock.

Woodward Stock Down 0.5%

WWD stock opened at $390.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.31 and a 1 year high of $450.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.17. Woodward had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Woodward's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In related news, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 280 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $104,344.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,601,320.02. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,233,935.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,578,725.70. The trade was a 76.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,629 shares of company stock worth $5,570,005. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $404.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.50.

View Our Latest Report on WWD

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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