Workiva Inc. $WK Position Lifted by Private Wealth Asset Management LLC

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK - Free Report) by 133.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,100 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Workiva comprises 1.6% of Private Wealth Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Workiva worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 217.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Workiva by 82.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the software maker's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 413 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 509 shares of the software maker's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $49,690.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,311.38. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workiva from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Workiva from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised Workiva from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Workiva from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workiva from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Workiva

Workiva Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 1.53%.The firm had revenue of $247.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Workiva's revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Workiva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Workiva

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

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