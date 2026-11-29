Prescott General Partners LLC lessened its holdings in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD - Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330,943 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 181,481 shares during the quarter. World Acceptance comprises 13.8% of Prescott General Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prescott General Partners LLC owned approximately 29.98% of World Acceptance worth $227,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,577,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,545 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance

In related news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,797 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.95, for a total transaction of $671,879.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,026,795.60. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 88,324 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $15,000,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 735,012 shares in the company, valued at $124,827,087.96. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded World Acceptance from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on World Acceptance

World Acceptance Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $130.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $580.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.23. World Acceptance Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $227.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.24 and a 200 day moving average of $164.74.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $139.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Corporation will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Profile

World Acceptance Corporation is a consumer finance company that provides small, short- to medium-term installment loans to individuals who may have limited access to traditional credit. Its services are offered through local offices operating under the World Finance name, where customers can apply for loans and receive account support. The company also offers related products and services, which may include credit insurance and tax preparation. World Acceptance serves customers in several U.S. states and has operations in Mexico.

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