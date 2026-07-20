World Equity Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,624 Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,624 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,245,317,000 after buying an additional 5,725,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 818.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,190,132 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,623 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKLB. TD Cowen upped their price target on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $8,945,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 983,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,153,295.93. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $6,328,682.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,043,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,821,266.79. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $67.62 on Monday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a one year low of $37.57 and a one year high of $151.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.31 and a beta of 2.54.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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