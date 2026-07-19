World Equity Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,008 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.3% of World Equity Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. World Equity Group Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $881.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,073.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $931.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $793.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst updates turned incrementally more optimistic on Caterpillar’s earnings outlook, with Erste Group Bank and Zacks Research lifting FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly EPS estimates. Higher profit expectations can support the stock by reinforcing the view that CAT’s long-term demand and pricing power remain solid.

Multiple analyst updates turned incrementally more optimistic on Caterpillar’s earnings outlook, with Erste Group Bank and Zacks Research lifting FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly EPS estimates. Higher profit expectations can support the stock by reinforcing the view that CAT’s long-term demand and pricing power remain solid. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted Caterpillar as a leading industrial and equipment name versus peers like Volvo, citing stronger earnings momentum, rising estimates, and long-term growth tied to infrastructure, electrification, automation, and AI data-center buildout demand.

Several commentary pieces highlighted Caterpillar as a leading industrial and equipment name versus peers like Volvo, citing stronger earnings momentum, rising estimates, and long-term growth tied to infrastructure, electrification, automation, and AI data-center buildout demand. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage noted Wall Street is expecting Caterpillar’s upcoming Q2 2026 report to show another double-digit profit increase, which keeps investor attention focused on whether results can justify the stock’s premium valuation.

Pre-earnings coverage noted Wall Street is expecting Caterpillar’s upcoming Q2 2026 report to show another double-digit profit increase, which keeps investor attention focused on whether results can justify the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Caterpillar as a high-quality company with a strong brand and global dealer network, but also warned that the valuation looks rich. That limits near-term upside unless earnings growth continues to outpace expectations.

Several articles framed Caterpillar as a high-quality company with a strong brand and global dealer network, but also warned that the valuation looks rich. That limits near-term upside unless earnings growth continues to outpace expectations. Negative Sentiment: Caterpillar was also mentioned in broader market weakness and “AI selloff” coverage, and Zacks Research downgraded the stock from strong-buy to hold. That suggests some investors are becoming more cautious after the recent run-up.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $1,020.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $980.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $980.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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