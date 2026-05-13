World Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 518 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $99.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $392.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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