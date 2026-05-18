World Investment Advisors Buys New Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $277.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $193.91 and its 200-day moving average is $149.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,548.57 and a beta of 3.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $3,088,328.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 190,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,502,176.85. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at $95,342,949. The trade was a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 521,321 shares of company stock valued at $96,830,814 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy is being viewed as a key beneficiary of surging AI data-center power demand, with articles highlighting strong momentum in the stock after a better-than-expected earnings report and growing demand for its on-site power systems. Article Title

Bloom Energy is being viewed as a key beneficiary of surging AI data-center power demand, with articles highlighting strong momentum in the stock after a better-than-expected earnings report and growing demand for its on-site power systems. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains supportive, with Bloom Energy carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which can help reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Brokerage coverage remains supportive, with Bloom Energy carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which can help reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Bloom Energy among the best-performing large-cap stocks year to date suggests investors continue to reward the company for its AI-power growth story. Article Title

Coverage of Bloom Energy among the best-performing large-cap stocks year to date suggests investors continue to reward the company for its AI-power growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says Bloom Energy’s rally has been strong enough to push shares to fresh highs, but also notes the valuation is now elevated, which may limit upside if expectations cool. Article Title

Recent commentary says Bloom Energy’s rally has been strong enough to push shares to fresh highs, but also notes the valuation is now elevated, which may limit upside if expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Chief Accounting Officer Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares in a disclosed insider transaction, which may weigh on sentiment even though the sale was a small portion of his holdings. Article Title

Chief Accounting Officer Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares in a disclosed insider transaction, which may weigh on sentiment even though the sale was a small portion of his holdings. Negative Sentiment: One headline specifically noted Bloom Energy shares sliding Friday, suggesting some traders are taking profits after the recent surge and all-time high move. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BE. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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