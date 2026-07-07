World Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX - Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,790 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,223 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of CarMax worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,389 shares of the company's stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 12.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 61.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the company's stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $727,000.

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CarMax Stock Performance

KMX traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.97. 162,934 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.38. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CarMax

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In related news, CEO Keith Barr bought 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $498,294.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,208.75. The trade was a 39.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sona Chawla purchased 2,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.39 per share, with a total value of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,158,669.78. This represents a 10.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,900 shares of company stock worth $735,574. Insiders own 1.01% of the company's stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax NYSE: KMX is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company's inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax's retail locations or browse the company's online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

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