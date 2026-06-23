World Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 217.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,699 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,569,000. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $147,631,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,939,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,746 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company's stock worth $291,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,421,891 shares of the company's stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

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More Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro introduced its Data Center Building Block Solutions Blueprint built around Nvidia’s Vera Rubin platform, showcasing next-generation AI/HPC servers and reinforcing its role in the AI infrastructure buildout. PR Newswire release

Super Micro introduced its Data Center Building Block Solutions Blueprint built around Nvidia’s Vera Rubin platform, showcasing next-generation AI/HPC servers and reinforcing its role in the AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: GF Securities reportedly upgraded SMCI and sees upside after the recent selloff, helping revive investor confidence in the stock’s AI-server demand outlook. Seeking Alpha article

GF Securities reportedly upgraded SMCI and sees upside after the recent selloff, helping revive investor confidence in the stock’s AI-server demand outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and traders are pointing to strong AI server order backlog growth, with some commentary suggesting the new Nvidia-based systems could improve margins and support future revenue growth. Motley Fool article

Analysts and traders are pointing to strong AI server order backlog growth, with some commentary suggesting the new Nvidia-based systems could improve margins and support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: The rally was amplified by heavy trading volume and a technical breakout above key moving averages, suggesting momentum buying and short-covering may also be supporting the move. Invezz article

The rally was amplified by heavy trading volume and a technical breakout above key moving averages, suggesting momentum buying and short-covering may also be supporting the move. Neutral Sentiment: Market chatter also noted increased ETF and options activity around SMCI, which may be adding to volatility but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. CNBC article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SMCI. CJS Securities raised Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86. The firm's fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

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