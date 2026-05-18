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World Investment Advisors Has $1.09 Million Holdings in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
D-Wave Quantum logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 195.7% in the fourth quarter, ending with 41,691 shares valued at about $1.09 million.
  • D-Wave Quantum reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss of ($0.05) per share, but revenue came in well below estimates at $2.86 million and fell 80.9% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive, with multiple firms reiterating Buy or equivalent ratings and an average target price of $34.67, even as the stock faces sector-wide pressure in quantum computing.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Free Report) by 195.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,691 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 1,754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company's stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

QBTS opened at $20.24 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 21.41 and a quick ratio of 21.31.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 2,957.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 80.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More D-Wave Quantum News

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Several firms reiterated bullish views on QBTS, including Buy or Overweight ratings from Cantor Fitzgerald, Canaccord Genuity, Needham and Rosenblatt, signaling that analysts still see long-term upside. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q1 update showed record bookings of $33.4 million, which suggests demand for its quantum systems and services remains strong even though revenue was lower than expected. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this week highlighted D-Wave as a closely watched name in the quantum-computing trade, with investors debating whether recent weakness is a buying opportunity after the Q1 reaction. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: QBTS is being hit by a sector-wide selloff in quantum stocks, which is overshadowing company-specific positives and dragging shares lower alongside peers. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Investors are still weighing weak top-line results from Q1, including revenue of $2.86 million, which keeps questions alive about near-term profitability and execution. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QBTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 10,706 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $188,746.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,451,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,588,658.01. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sophie C. Ames sold 3,070 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $65,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 643,678 shares in the company, valued at $13,742,525.30. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $574,571. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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