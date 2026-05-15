World Investment Advisors Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,238 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,378 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,352,034 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $512,927,000 after purchasing an additional 33,557 shares during the period. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,180,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $93.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Trading Down 3.4%

Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 38.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 820.51%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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