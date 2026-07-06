World Investment Advisors Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. $OTF

World Investment Advisors grew its position in Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (NYSE:OTF - Free Report) by 212.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,025 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 291,682 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Blue Owl Technology Finance worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTF. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Technology Finance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 69,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Technology Finance by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Technology Finance by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance by 31.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Technology Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Blue Owl Technology Finance from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised Blue Owl Technology Finance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Blue Owl Technology Finance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Technology Finance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Owl Technology Finance news, Director Chris Temple purchased 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $128,520. This represents a 140.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $109,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $194,710. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Technology Finance Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE OTF opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.90. Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.65.

Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter. Blue Owl Technology Finance had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Technology Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Technology Finance's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Blue Owl Technology Finance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.56%.

Blue Owl Technology Finance Profile

Blue Owl Technology Finance NYSE: OTF is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) sponsored by alternative asset manager Blue Owl. The firm focuses on providing customized debt and structured capital solutions to technology and technology-enabled companies, with an emphasis on growth-stage and middle-market borrowers. As a BDC, its primary activities include originating, structuring and managing private credit investments tailored to the financing needs of fast-growing businesses.

Its investment approach typically centers on direct lending and credit-oriented products, including senior secured loans, unitranche and subordinated debt, as well as selective equity-linked instruments and structured financings.

Further Reading

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