World Investment Advisors Has $5.49 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,289 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,726 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $27,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 72,783 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.76 and a 12-month high of $248.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.Honeywell International's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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