World Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,263.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,994 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 75,055 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Netflix were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. President Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.37. The stock has a market cap of $369.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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