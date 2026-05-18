World Investment Advisors Invests $1.15 Million in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,048,357 shares of the company's stock worth $873,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,244 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking by 381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,474,767 shares of the company's stock worth $526,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715,666 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Viking by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,117,783 shares of the company's stock worth $504,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,969 shares during the last quarter. Dream Peak Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter worth $223,744,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Viking by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,944,248 shares of the company's stock worth $183,014,000 after acquiring an additional 745,509 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Viking

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Insider Activity

In other Viking news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $3,720,184.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 420,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,698,365.06. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $95.00 target price on shares of Viking and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Viking from a "cautious" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Viking

Viking Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $83.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company's fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). Viking had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 166.31%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Further Reading

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