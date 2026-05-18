World Investment Advisors Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,963 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 99.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,846 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,206 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 51.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 28.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 43.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,247 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 56,621 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.87, for a total value of $421,218.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,521.80. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.74, for a total value of $243,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,646.68. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 8,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Royal Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $228.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $306.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD - Get Free Report) TSE: RGL last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $310.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.47 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 48.59% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold's payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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