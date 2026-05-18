World Investment Advisors Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,628 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Crown by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,682 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Crown by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,541,183 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $261,666,000 after buying an additional 47,613 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,108,369.60. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 52,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $96.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.29%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

See Also

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