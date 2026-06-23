World Investment Advisors Makes New $816,000 Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Nebius Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,681,000 after buying an additional 1,949,708 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Nebius Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company's stock worth $517,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,659 shares of the company's stock worth $310,099,000 after acquiring an additional 964,984 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 3,511,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In related news, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $416,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,006.40. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $3,746,414.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 291,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,704,632. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,710 shares of company stock valued at $132,153,501.

Nebius Group Price Performance

NBIS stock opened at $283.61 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $203.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $299.86.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The business's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.25.

View Our Latest Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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