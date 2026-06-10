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Nebius Group's £1.7 Billion UK Expansion Fuels Bullish Case Despite the Pullback

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 10, 2026
Nebius logo on a glowing sign, highlighting AI cloud infrastructure buildout and data center stock momentum.

Key Points

  • Nebius Group announced a £1.7 billion UK AI infrastructure expansion on June 8, adding three NVIDIA-powered sites totaling 65 megawatts by 2027.
  • The company holds a contracted backlog of nearly $46 billion, with Q1 2026 revenue of $399 million representing 684% year-over-year growth.
  • NBIS shares have pulled back nearly 22% from their 52-week high while Bank of America raised its price target to $280, maintaining a Buy rating.
  • Interested in Nebius Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Most companies that have surged by more than 160% in a single year do not continue to make headlines with large-scale expansion announcements.

Nebius Group Today

Nebius Group N.V. stock logo
NBISNBIS 90-day performance
Nebius Group
$216.40 -3.72 (-1.69%)
As of 12:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$43.89
$278.84
P/E Ratio
70.09
Price Target
$203.25
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But Nebius Group NASDAQ: NBIS is not most companies. Even as the stock has pulled back almost 22% from its 52-week high of $278.84 to trade around $218, the fundamental news flow has barely slowed.

The most recent headline, a £1.7 billion UK infrastructure expansion announced June 8 is the kind of development that tends to get overlooked. Especially during a market pullback. But for long-term investors, whether involved or watching from the sidelines, that combination of a meaningful pullback and accelerating fundamental momentum is worth close attention.

The UK Expansion: A Statement of Scale

On June 8, Nebius announced it is investing approximately 1.7 billion British pounds (approx. $2.3 billion) to build out AI capacity in the UK through three new deployments of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA infrastructure. The sites will deploy the latest generations of NVIDIA's full-stack AI factory platform technology and are expected to reach a combined capacity of 65 megawatts when fully operational in 2027. Alongside that announcement, Nebius signed a 22-megawatt, 10-year agreement with Kao Data at its Harlow data center campus, supporting AI innovation across UK academic, research, and enterprise communities and aligning directly with the UK government's AI Opportunities Action Plan.

The UK expansion builds on Nebius's first deployment of NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra infrastructure in the country, launched in November 2025. The three new sites deepen that footprint considerably and establish the UK as a primary European hub for Nebius's commercial operations and AI research and development. This follows the March announcement of a 310-megawatt AI factory in Finland and the May announcement of a gigawatt-scale AI factory in Missouri. The geographic diversification across North America and Europe is deliberate, giving Nebius's customers, including enterprises in fintech, healthcare, and AI research, both U.S. and European regional availability as they scale their AI deployments.

Bank of America analyst Tal Liani raised the firm's price target on Nebius to $280 from $240 on June 8, maintaining a Buy rating, citing strengthening compute demand as the direct rationale. The consensus price target across 15 analysts stands at $203.25, with Citi's high target of $287 remaining the most bullish view on the Street.

The Broader Infrastructure Story

The UK announcement does not exist in isolation regarding scale and expansion. Nebius enters this expansion phase with a contracted backlog of almost $46 billion, anchored by a $27 billion multi-year deal with Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META and a commitment of up to $17.4 billion with Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT. Q1 2026 revenue of $399 million grew 684% year over year, and management has guided 2026 full-year revenue of $3 billion to $3.4 billion.

Capital expenditure guidance for 2026 was raised to $20 billion to $25 billion, reflecting the pace at which hyperscaler and enterprise demand is being converted into signed contracts and deployable infrastructure. Beginning in the second half of 2026, Nebius will also be among the first AI cloud providers to offer NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, the next-generation reasoning and agentic AI platform, across its U.S. and European data centers.

A Pullback Worth Watching

The stock is down almost 22% from its 52-week high, pulling back toward the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) after a period of significant outperformance. For investors who missed the earlier move, or who have been waiting for a cleaner entry point, the current setup deserves attention. Especially if the stock can find support between the 20-day SMA and prior higher timeframe support near $180 and $200. Price digestion within that zone could signal stability and a potential higher low forming within its broader uptrend.

Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) Price Chart for Wednesday, June, 10, 2026

The broader market has been under pressure, particularly in high-beta AI infrastructure names, and NBIS, with a beta exceeding 4, is not immune to that dynamic. But pullbacks of this kind in high-momentum growth stocks, especially when accompanied by continued acceleration in the fundamental story rather than any deterioration, have historically been opportunities rather than major risks.

With Q2 earnings estimated for Aug. 6, a bullish analyst coverage base of 15 analysts, over $5 billion in institutional inflows over the past year, and the £1.7 billion UK expansion now adding a substantial new European capacity chapter to the story, the Nebius thesis is as intact as it has ever been.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nebius Group Right Now?

Before you consider Nebius Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nebius Group wasn't on the list.

While Nebius Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

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Ryan Hasson
About The Author

Ryan Hasson

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Nebius Group (NBIS)
2.5263 of 5 stars		$217.15-1.3%N/A69.91Moderate Buy$203.25
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