World Kinect Corporation $WKC Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Free Report) by 18,125.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,357 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,163 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of World Kinect worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of World Kinect by 977.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,630 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in World Kinect by 72.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at World Kinect

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Kasbar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 986,450 shares in the company, valued at $34,565,208. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,309.64. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,188. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

World Kinect Stock Up 4.1%

World Kinect stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. World Kinect Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that World Kinect Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from World Kinect's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. World Kinect's payout ratio is -28.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded World Kinect from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on World Kinect from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, World Kinect presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Read Our Latest Report on WKC

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

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