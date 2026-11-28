Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 114,233 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 1.9% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $605,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. TRB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 107.2% during the third quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 24.6% during the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 8,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 355.1% in the third quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, insider Scott Deboer sold 28,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $25,690,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 147,430 shares in the company, valued at $132,687,000. This represents a 16.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 7.3%

Shares of MU opened at $645.06 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.69 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $888.76 and a 200 day moving average of $775.90. The company has a market cap of $729.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $33.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $31.77 by $1.65. Micron Technology had a net margin of 63.80% and a return on equity of 92.62%. The firm had revenue of $54.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 379.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 37.150-39.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 174.66 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,625.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,412.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Latest Micron Technology News

These are some of the MU news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Investors point to strong AI-related memory demand and Micron’s comparatively low earnings valuation as reasons the stock could have room to recover. The company is also increasing fiscal 2027 capital spending to expand capacity for DRAM, HBM and NAND products. Article: Micron's Higher FY27 CapEx

Investors point to strong AI-related memory demand and Micron’s comparatively low earnings valuation as reasons the stock could have room to recover. The company is also increasing fiscal 2027 capital spending to expand capacity for DRAM, HBM and NAND products. Neutral Sentiment: Views on the outlook are divided: some investors see memory shortages supporting earnings, while analyst estimates for Micron’s stock upside vary widely. That disagreement may keep trading volatile. Article: Micron Stock Price Rebounds

Views on the outlook are divided: some investors see memory shortages supporting earnings, while analyst estimates for Micron’s stock upside vary widely. That disagreement may keep trading volatile. Negative Sentiment: Huawei’s development of custom high-bandwidth memory could eventually add competition in an important AI market for Micron. Article: Micron Faces New AI Memory Threat

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. is a semiconductor company that develops and manufactures memory and storage products. Its portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory, along with solid-state drives and other storage solutions. The company's products serve a range of markets, including data centers, personal computers, smartphones, automotive systems, industrial equipment, and consumer electronics. Micron sells products under the Micron and Crucial brands and supplies components and solutions to customers around the world.

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