Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 644.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,555 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 334,633 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Travelers Companies worth $137,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,488 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,547,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 9,016 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total value of $3,656,619.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,837.75. The trade was a 59.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.44, for a total value of $6,016,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 103,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,295,118.48. The trade was a 12.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 189,287 shares of company stock worth $75,598,890 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $407.29 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $385.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.68. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.00 and a 12 month high of $418.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 26.19%. Travelers Companies's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 36.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $405.00 target price (up from $383.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $371.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a "hold" rating and issued a $384.00 price objective (up from $363.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $373.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a property and casualty insurer serving businesses, individuals and public-sector organizations. Its offerings include commercial and personal insurance, surety bonds and risk-management services. The company's commercial business covers areas such as property, liability, workers' compensation and specialty risks. Its personal insurance operations provide products including auto and homeowners coverage, while its bond and specialty businesses serve organizations with more specific insurance needs.

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