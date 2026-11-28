Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,812,182 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 414,249 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Roblox worth $161,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 21.5% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Roblox by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,234 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Roblox by 72.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 98.8% in the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roblox from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Roblox from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $99.98. The stock's 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 417.56%. The firm's revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $815,474.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 364,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,159,534.84. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 16,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $796,206.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 346,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,316,454.28. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,977 shares of company stock worth $7,601,888. 10.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates an online platform where users can play, create and share interactive digital experiences. The company provides Roblox Studio, a set of creation tools that lets developers and creators build games and other experiences for the platform. Roblox also supports social features that let users connect within experiences, as well as a virtual economy centered on Robux, its digital currency. Users can access the platform on devices including computers, mobile phones and game consoles.

Further Reading

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