Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944,810 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 597,499 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Nasdaq worth $86,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,931,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $603,631,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $377,818,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $437,856,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $220,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company's stock.

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Nasdaq Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.55 and a 52-week high of $111.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average of $91.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company's revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, insider Tal Cohen sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $250,088.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 200,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,934,809.40. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $545,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,306 shares in the company, valued at $11,376,655.42. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 37,452 shares of company stock worth $3,912,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $121.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.53.

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About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc. operates stock and derivatives markets and provides technology and services to companies, investors and financial institutions. Its businesses include exchange operations, corporate listing services, market data and indexes, and trading and clearing technology. The company also provides software and services for financial institutions, including tools for market surveillance, regulatory compliance and anti-financial-crime operations. Its technology supports markets and financial organizations in multiple regions around the world.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report).

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