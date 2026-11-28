Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,441 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 185,452 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of General Dynamics worth $173,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 4,789 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 89,057 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert K. Steel sold 7,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.05, for a total value of $2,574,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,071,370.80. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe Novakovic sold 45,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.42, for a total transaction of $16,391,481.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 766,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,012,888.94. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $374.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $395.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded General Dynamics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $407.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $363.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.30. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $348.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $306.77 and a 1 year high of $400.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that develops and manufactures products and provides services for government and commercial customers. Its businesses include Gulfstream business jets; submarines and surface ships; combat vehicles and weapons systems; and information technology, communications, intelligence, and cyber services. The company operates through four principal business groups: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. Its customers include the U.S. government and allied governments, as well as commercial aviation clients, and its operations serve markets in the United States and internationally.

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