Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426,173 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 342,836 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Centene worth $88,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,660,422,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Centene by 423.0% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,301,215 shares of the company's stock worth $853,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Centene by 12.4% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,517,580 shares of the company's stock worth $354,173,000 after purchasing an additional 608,249 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Centene by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,518,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,818,000 after purchasing an additional 802,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company's stock.

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Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The firm's 50 day moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average is $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $50.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.12 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Centene and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $75.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNC

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation is a U.S. health insurer specializing in government-sponsored health care programs. It provides managed-care plans and related services to people enrolled in Medicaid, Medicare and health insurance marketplaces, working with state governments and other public-sector partners. Its offerings include Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug coverage, and individual health plans sold under the Ambetter Health brand. Centene also provides services such as pharmacy benefits and care coordination through its health services businesses.

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