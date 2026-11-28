Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,055 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 111,516 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $154,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $639,458,000. Corient Private Wealth LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 1,682,183 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $863,969,000 after buying an additional 1,001,671 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 860,011 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $441,702,000 after buying an additional 642,724 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,941,951 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,622,398,000 after buying an additional 611,592 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,074,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $666.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $464.52 and a twelve month high of $681.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $613.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.97. The stock has a market cap of $581.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 260.86% and a net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Mastercard's payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.21, for a total transaction of $218,377.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,559.77. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sachin Mehra sold 3,266 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $1,907,344.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,403,600. This trade represents a 8.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 16,959 shares of company stock worth $10,560,510 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard News Roundup

These are some of the MA news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial raised its target to $770 from $735 and maintained a Strong Buy rating, citing Mastercard’s growth prospects in payments and AI. A higher target can support investor sentiment. Article: Tigress raises Mastercard target

Tigress Financial raised its target to $770 from $735 and maintained a Strong Buy rating, citing Mastercard’s growth prospects in payments and AI. A higher target can support investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and Singapore-based Debia plan to pilot “agentic commerce,” testing AI-assisted shopping and payment flows. The initiative could create new payment opportunities, but it remains an early-stage pilot. Article: Mastercard signs AI commerce pilot

Mastercard and Singapore-based Debia plan to pilot “agentic commerce,” testing AI-assisted shopping and payment flows. The initiative could create new payment opportunities, but it remains an early-stage pilot. Negative Sentiment: Mastercard, Visa and Chase reportedly confirmed that hackers targeted vendors and exposed customer data. The report raises potential security, reputational and remediation concerns, though it does not specify the impact on Mastercard. Article: Vendor breach exposed customer data

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $751.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Mastercard from $695.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Mastercard from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $715.35.

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. Its core business is operating a payment network that enables electronic transactions, including payments made with Mastercard-branded credit, debit and prepaid cards. The company also offers services related to digital payments, fraud prevention, cybersecurity, data analytics and business consulting. Its products and services support in-person and online transactions, as well as money transfers and other payment needs.

Further Reading

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