Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,291,489 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 1,229,355 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Copart worth $62,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 52,507 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth $210,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Copart by 8.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 196,993 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 30.3% in the third quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 469,000 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,794,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,122 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company's stock.

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Copart Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Copart's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Copart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research raised shares of Copart from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.60.

View Our Latest Report on Copart

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Diane Morefield sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $553,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,383,000. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc. operates online vehicle auctions and provides vehicle remarketing services. Its platform connects sellers—including insurance companies, dealerships, banks, fleet operators and rental car companies—with buyers such as dismantlers, rebuilders, used-car dealers and individual consumers. The company handles a range of vehicles, including damaged, salvage and used vehicles. Its services include vehicle processing, towing, storage, title processing and auction support, with online bidding available through its VB3 platform.

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