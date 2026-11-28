Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,211 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 204,335 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $94,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Mack & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $31,000. ABS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $29,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Balance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $174.73 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $190.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $217.41. The company has a market capitalization of $220.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

These are some of the ANET headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Arista expanded its Etherlink R4 lineup for distributed AI inferencing, adding equipment designed to reduce latency and power use and address data-sovereignty needs. The launch could strengthen its position as demand for AI infrastructure grows. Read about Etherlink R4 and AI growth

Arista expanded its Etherlink R4 lineup for distributed AI inferencing, adding equipment designed to reduce latency and power use and address data-sovereignty needs. The launch could strengthen its position as demand for AI infrastructure grows. Neutral Sentiment: Director Charles Giancarlo sold 5,000 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, but retained 179,333 shares after the transaction, which limits what can be inferred from the sale. Read about the director’s sale

Director Charles Giancarlo sold 5,000 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, but retained 179,333 shares after the transaction, which limits what can be inferred from the sale. Negative Sentiment: Technical commentary flagged resistance and a weaker trend structure. Separately, ANET had recently fallen alongside semiconductor stocks during a broader chip-sector selloff, suggesting market sentiment remains a risk. Read the technical analysis Read about the chip-sector selloff

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total value of $5,291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 442,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,028,400. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 300,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $59,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 180,543,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,919,039,399.60. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,074,569 shares of company stock valued at $401,886,268. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $241.19.

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Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc. develops cloud networking products for data centers, campus networks and routing environments. Its offerings include Ethernet switches and routers, along with software and services designed to help organizations build, manage and secure large-scale networks. The company's Extensible Operating System (EOS) is a core part of its platform, providing a common software foundation across many of its networking products. Arista also offers tools for network management, automation, analytics and security.

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