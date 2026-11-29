Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,798 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 278,182 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $83,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kassira Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kassira Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 12,548 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Diesslin Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diesslin Group Inc. now owns 34,033 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Freedom Broker lowered shares of Walmart from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.42.

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Walmart Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $133.18 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day moving average is $119.02. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.15 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $188.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.840-2.890 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 110,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,699,680. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 18,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $2,407,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 596,113 shares in the company, valued at $75,920,951.68. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 249,603 shares of company stock worth $30,420,822 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Recent Walmart Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about WMT:

Positive Sentiment: ETFs made a net purchase of $133.6 million in Walmart shares on Nov. 25, a sign of institutional demand that may support the stock. ETFs Add to Walmart Holdings

ETFs made a net purchase of $133.6 million in Walmart shares on Nov. 25, a sign of institutional demand that may support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart’s recent quarterly results and raised outlook have supported its post-earnings performance, but analysts also point to a high valuation and cost pressures that could limit further gains. Walmart Stock After Q3 Earnings

Walmart’s recent quarterly results and raised outlook have supported its post-earnings performance, but analysts also point to a high valuation and cost pressures that could limit further gains. Negative Sentiment: The National Retail Federation expects fewer consumers to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday than last year, a potential headwind to retailers’ holiday sales. Thanksgiving Retail Shopping Outlook

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. operates retail stores, membership clubs and e-commerce platforms. Its offerings include groceries, apparel, household goods, electronics, health and wellness products, and other merchandise. The company also provides services such as online ordering, pickup and delivery. Founded by Sam Walton in 1962, Walmart is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. Its operations include Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam's Club, serving customers in the United States and markets around the world.

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