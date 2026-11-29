Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,948 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 46,921 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of EMCOR Group worth $68,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,734 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $2,497,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,270 shares of the construction company's stock worth $43,965,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $634.97 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.47 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $701.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $772.94.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.37 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 34.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 4.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EME shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $799.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EMCOR Group from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson set a $1,047.00 price objective on EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $885.00 to $795.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $891.33.

Read Our Latest Report on EME

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction and facilities services, serving commercial, industrial, institutional and government customers. The company is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, and traces its origins to 1994. Its construction work includes the design, installation and modernization of building systems such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning, electrical power, plumbing, fire protection, building controls and security systems. EMCOR also supports specialized projects, including data centers and energy infrastructure.

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