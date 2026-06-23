Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,907 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 404.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $139,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,808 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.3% during the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,484 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,180,000 after buying an additional 149,099 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $269.61.

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Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.9%

TXN opened at $332.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $334.03. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $285.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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