Worth Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $805,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,169 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,319 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Up 6.8%

MU opened at $1,211.38 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,213.56. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $763.89 and a 200 day moving average of $502.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $974.80.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron announced a strategic deal with Anthropic that includes memory and storage supply commitments, AI infrastructure design work, enterprise adoption of Claude, and an investment in Anthropic’s latest funding round, reinforcing Micron’s role in the AI buildout. Reuters article

Micron announced a strategic deal with Anthropic that includes memory and storage supply commitments, AI infrastructure design work, enterprise adoption of Claude, and an investment in Anthropic’s latest funding round, reinforcing Micron’s role in the AI buildout. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts lifted price targets ahead of earnings, including Needham’s increase to $1,550, as expectations build for sharp revenue and profit growth from AI-driven memory demand. Benzinga article

Wall Street analysts lifted price targets ahead of earnings, including Needham’s increase to $1,550, as expectations build for sharp revenue and profit growth from AI-driven memory demand. Positive Sentiment: Momentum remains strong into the report, with Micron hitting new highs as traders position for a potentially large post-earnings move and cite continued tightness in high-bandwidth memory supply. TipRanks article

Momentum remains strong into the report, with Micron hitting new highs as traders position for a potentially large post-earnings move and cite continued tightness in high-bandwidth memory supply. Neutral Sentiment: Several previews say expectations are extremely high, with consensus calling for roughly quadrupled revenue and major EPS growth, which supports the stock but also leaves room for volatility if results disappoint. Invezz article

Several previews say expectations are extremely high, with consensus calling for roughly quadrupled revenue and major EPS growth, which supports the stock but also leaves room for volatility if results disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns that Micron’s rally has already priced in a lot of good news, and one analyst noted memory-chip gains may not keep rising forever amid eventual competitive pressure from China. Barron’s article

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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