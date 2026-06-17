Worthington Steel, Inc. $WS is Windsor Advisory Group LLC's 4th Largest Position

Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS - Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,555 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 74,021 shares during the quarter. Worthington Steel comprises about 6.4% of Windsor Advisory Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Windsor Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Worthington Steel worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Adams sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $100,053.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,022.46. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 20,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $877,977.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 93,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,549.84. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,708 shares of company stock worth $1,431,830. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Shares of Worthington Steel stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 2.22.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.64%.The business had revenue of $769.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Worthington Steel's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Steel's dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Worthington Steel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Worthington Steel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Worthington Steel from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Steel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WS

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel NYSE: WS is a leading North American steel processor specializing in the production of flat-rolled, coated and painted sheet and coil products. Operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Worthington Industries, the company serves a broad range of industries, including construction, automotive, appliance, energy and agricultural equipment. Its core business activities encompass the processing, finishing and distribution of carbon and advanced high-strength steels, aluminum and stainless products to manufacturers across the continent.

The company’s product portfolio includes hot-dip galvanizing, galvannealed, aluminized and pre-painted steel products, as well as cold-rolled and hot-rolled coil.

See Also

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