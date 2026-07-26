W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Position Trimmed by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 19,893 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC's holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get W.P. Carey alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. State Street Corp raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,329,159 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $844,065,000 after acquiring an additional 119,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W.P. Carey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,604 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $307,913,000 after acquiring an additional 110,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in W.P. Carey by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,213,013 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $271,150,000 after acquiring an additional 441,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,904,767 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $251,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,132 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $227,539,000 after purchasing an additional 155,857 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $32,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,268. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $76.00 price target on W.P. Carey in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of W.P. Carey from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Report on WPC

W.P. Carey Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:WPC opened at $76.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $76.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.64 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.68%.

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider W.P. Carey, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and W.P. Carey wasn't on the list.

While W.P. Carey currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here