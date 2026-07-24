W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,807 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 88,402 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in W.P. Carey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in W.P. Carey by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in W.P. Carey by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in W.P. Carey by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at W.P. Carey

In other news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,268. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, W.P. Carey currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $78.00.

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W.P. Carey Stock Down 0.3%

WPC opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $76.97. The business's fifty day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The business had revenue of $454.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. W.P. Carey's payout ratio is presently 160.68%.

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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