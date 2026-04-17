Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 66,277 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.'s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,775,045 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,143,407,000 after buying an additional 2,704,536 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,607,835 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,852,765,000 after buying an additional 370,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,823,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,632,932,000 after buying an additional 4,584,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,559,566 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,371,322,000 after buying an additional 691,221 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 67.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,094,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040,328 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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