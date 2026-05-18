WT Asset Management Ltd Purchases 44,779 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,837,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 13.6% of WT Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its largest position. WT Asset Management Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $342,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $13,381,628,000 after buying an additional 14,358,048 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $225.32 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The stock's fifty day moving average is $192.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $276.56.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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