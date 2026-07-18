W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of W.W. Grainger worth $267,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 314.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,190.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,171.00 to $1,166.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,337.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,230.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GWW

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 854 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.06, for a total transaction of $1,051,325.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,913,067.24. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 313 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,231.69, for a total value of $385,518.97. Following the sale, the vice president owned 399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,444.31. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,291. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of GWW stock opened at $1,392.73 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $906.52 and a 12 month high of $1,419.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,312.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,178.69.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. W.W. Grainger's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.86 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.46 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $2.49 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. This represents a $9.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. W.W. Grainger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider W.W. Grainger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and W.W. Grainger wasn't on the list.

While W.W. Grainger currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here