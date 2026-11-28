Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 172,857 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.47% of W.W. Grainger worth $855,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 420.0% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. EFG International AG bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. John Boyer Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

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W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $1,431.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,356.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,268.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $941.32 and a 1-year high of $1,521.41.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $12.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.68 by $0.86. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.21 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 47.58 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $2.49 dividend. This represents a $9.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. W.W. Grainger's payout ratio is 21.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Nancy Berardinelli-Krantz sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.48, for a total transaction of $297,296.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,949.68. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonny LeRoy sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.63, for a total value of $150,363.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,186,278.02. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,355.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,400.00 to $1,590.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,367.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.W. Grainger

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc. is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and related services. Founded in 1927, the company serves businesses, government agencies and other institutions through its sales network and digital platforms. Its product range includes safety equipment, tools, fasteners, electrical and lighting supplies, cleaning products, material-handling equipment and items for plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning. Grainger also offers services such as inventory management and product support to help customers maintain their facilities and operations.

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