Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,014 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 25,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $14,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,618 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 543.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny LeRoy sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.63, for a total transaction of $150,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,186,278.02. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy Berardinelli-Krantz sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.48, for a total transaction of $297,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,949.68. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,400.00 to $1,590.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,172.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,367.46.

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W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,431.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,356.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,268.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $941.32 and a 52-week high of $1,521.41.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $12.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.68 by $0.86. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.21 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 47.58 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $2.49 per share. This represents a $9.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. W.W. Grainger's payout ratio is 21.88%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc. is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and related services. Founded in 1927, the company serves businesses, government agencies and other institutions through its sales network and digital platforms. Its product range includes safety equipment, tools, fasteners, electrical and lighting supplies, cleaning products, material-handling equipment and items for plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning. Grainger also offers services such as inventory management and product support to help customers maintain their facilities and operations.

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