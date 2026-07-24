Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Shares Acquired by Orvieto Partners L.P.

Orvieto Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 250.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up approximately 2.4% of Orvieto Partners L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Orvieto Partners L.P.'s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 68,416 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,238 shares of the company's stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 99.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,014 shares of the company's stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the company's stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,422 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,495,907.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 548,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,297,803.32. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $69.21 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 73.50%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.830 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wyndham Hotels & Resorts this week:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

See Also

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