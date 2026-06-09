X Square Capital LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 193.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,215 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,183,991 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $230,763,000 after purchasing an additional 118,265 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $181,350,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,677 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $167,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $211.66 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $180.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.19. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Oracle, and other firms including Citi, TD Cowen, Jefferies and Oppenheimer reiterated bullish views, pointing to accelerating infrastructure/cloud growth and strong AI demand.

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Oracle, and other firms including Citi, TD Cowen, Jefferies and Oppenheimer reiterated bullish views, pointing to accelerating infrastructure/cloud growth and strong AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple previews suggest Oracle’s cloud backlog and OCI revenue could beat expectations, with analysts saying AI-driven demand and easing capacity constraints may support a strong quarter. Article Title

Multiple previews suggest Oracle’s cloud backlog and OCI revenue could beat expectations, with analysts saying AI-driven demand and easing capacity constraints may support a strong quarter. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s NetSuite unit was named Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 Global Company of the Year for AI Cloud ERP, reinforcing the company’s product momentum in AI software. Article Title

Oracle’s NetSuite unit was named Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 Global Company of the Year for AI Cloud ERP, reinforcing the company’s product momentum in AI software. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders expect a sizable post-earnings move, highlighting how much of Oracle’s near-term performance may depend on Wednesday’s results and guidance.

Options traders expect a sizable post-earnings move, highlighting how much of Oracle’s near-term performance may depend on Wednesday’s results and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Broader AI stocks have been volatile, and market sentiment is being driven by a mix of dip-buying, macro data, and tech earnings catalysts rather than Oracle alone.

Broader AI stocks have been volatile, and market sentiment is being driven by a mix of dip-buying, macro data, and tech earnings catalysts rather than Oracle alone. Negative Sentiment: Oracle shares recently fell sharply in one session, with investors nervous about its debt-funded AI infrastructure spending and rising capex, which could pressure margins if returns take time to materialize.

Oracle shares recently fell sharply in one session, with investors nervous about its debt-funded AI infrastructure spending and rising capex, which could pressure margins if returns take time to materialize. Negative Sentiment: Several previews note that Oracle still faces premium valuation concerns and competition in cloud infrastructure, leaving room for disappointment if earnings or guidance underwhelm.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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