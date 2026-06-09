X Square Capital LLC Raises Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,999 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares during the quarter. Hims & Hers Health comprises about 5.0% of X Square Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. X Square Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Hims & Hers Health worth $15,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company's stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the company's stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 151,041 shares of the company's stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 43,826 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the company's stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 9,463 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $283,890.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 299,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,981,040. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David B. Wells purchased 48,400 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,172,732.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,623.91. This represents a 27.50% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,644. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.88, a PEG ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $17.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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