X Square Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. $LMND

X Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND - Free Report) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,333 shares of the company's stock after selling 195,866 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC's holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company's stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the company's stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the company's stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research set a $44.00 price objective on Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.89.

View Our Latest Report on LMND

Insider Activity at Lemonade

In related news, insider Maya Prosor sold 1,220 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $64,867.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 187,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,256.41. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 3,608 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $191,007.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 81,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,308,574.84. This represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,563 shares of company stock valued at $348,125. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lemonade Stock Up 2.7%

Lemonade stock opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $99.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.51 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 16.44%.Lemonade's quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc NYSE: LMND is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company's product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

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