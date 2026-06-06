Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,226,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.59% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $54,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares during the period. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Christopher John Kenney sold 2,771 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $166,564.81. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,729 shares in the company, valued at $284,260.19. The trade was a 36.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 270,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $16,289,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,980. This trade represents a 97.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,707 shares of company stock worth $17,845,365. 4.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.55. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.17). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

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