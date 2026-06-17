Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS Stock Position Raised by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS - Free Report) by 249.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,223,404 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 873,236 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Xeris Biopharma worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,186,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,989 shares of the company's stock worth $33,571,000 after buying an additional 135,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,116,924 shares of the company's stock worth $32,318,000 after buying an additional 378,595 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,274,834 shares of the company's stock worth $26,657,000 after buying an additional 185,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,790,014 shares of the company's stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 1,199,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dawn Halkuff sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $121,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,550. This trade represents a 17.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Marla Persky sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $91,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 126,500 shares in the company, valued at $746,350. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 127,335 shares of company stock worth $766,733 in the last ninety days. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Up 0.3%

Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Xeris Biopharma had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 735.00%. The business had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XERS

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company's proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company's flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

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