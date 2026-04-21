Xometry, Inc. $XMTR Stock Holdings Lifted by Peregrine Investment Management Inc.

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,100 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 106,970 shares during the period. Xometry accounts for about 6.9% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Xometry worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Miln sold 15,103 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $656,376.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,523,925.58. This trade represents a 8.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Subir Dutt sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,330. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 68,090 shares of company stock worth $3,032,592 in the last three months. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xometry Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $192.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $183.37 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Xometry from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xometry

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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