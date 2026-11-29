State Street Corp lowered its holdings in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP - Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,640,669 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,750,915 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.79% of XP worth $202,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the company's stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in XP by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in XP by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XP by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S lifted its position in XP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 83,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruno Constantino Alexandre dos Santos sold 123,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,413,372.06. Following the sale, the director owned 1,500,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,370,000. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of XP from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of XP from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of XP from $38.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of XP from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of XP in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XP

XP Trading Up 20.4%

Shares of NASDAQ XP opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.18. XP Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.

XP (NASDAQ:XP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $991.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.12 million. XP had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that XP Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

XP announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 16th that allows the company to buy back shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

XP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. XP's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc. is a Brazilian financial services company that operates a digital investment platform. Its services include brokerage and investment advisory, access to financial products, asset management, banking, insurance, retirement planning and credit solutions for individuals and businesses. Founded in Brazil in 2001 as an investment advisory firm, XP expanded into a broader financial platform. Its consumer-facing brands include XP, Rico and Clear, alongside services for companies and institutional clients.

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