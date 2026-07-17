XPO, Inc. $XPO Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 115.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420,899 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,299,480 shares during the period. XPO makes up about 0.7% of Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 2.06% of XPO worth $470,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in XPO by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 200 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of XPO from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on XPO from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on XPO from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on XPO from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.57.

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Insider Transactions at XPO

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $517,464.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,492.89. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Trading Up 7.1%

NYSE:XPO opened at $219.46 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.68 and a 1 year high of $232.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.54.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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